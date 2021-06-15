Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 594.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after buying an additional 561,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 235,971 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

