Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NRDBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $11.32 on Monday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

