Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €280.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €254.67 ($299.61).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €230.10 ($270.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of €225.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

