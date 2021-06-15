Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,347 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

