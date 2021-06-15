NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.65. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

