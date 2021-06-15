Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $377,411.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00062814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.70 or 0.00780639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00084863 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.86 or 0.07880743 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

