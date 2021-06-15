NFT (NFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38,695.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $38,695.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.00785249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00084894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.55 or 0.07858622 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

