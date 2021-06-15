NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Decreased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,852 shares of company stock worth $15,254,091. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

