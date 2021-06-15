Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in May

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of NXPRF traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPRF. Bank of America raised Nexans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

