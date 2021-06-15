New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 49,900 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

