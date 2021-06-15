New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,190 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,190 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

ATI stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

