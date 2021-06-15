New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,234 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after buying an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,061,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,152,412. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

