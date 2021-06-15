New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.42% of Hillenbrand worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $1,120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after acquiring an additional 411,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

