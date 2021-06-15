New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.81 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,092 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on FMX. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $86.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

