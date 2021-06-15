New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,413 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 106,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saia by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Saia by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $209.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

