Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Down 6.2%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) shares traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 986,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,367,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

NCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$410.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

