Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 418,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 440,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 95,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

