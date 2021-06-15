NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NRBO stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.63. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

