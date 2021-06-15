Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 110,252 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

