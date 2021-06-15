Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $13.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
