Nestree Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $1.32 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,051.81 or 1.00116532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000935 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002559 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

