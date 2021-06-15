Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 103.6% in May

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTOIY. Societe Generale cut Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neste Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

NTOIY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 17,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,448. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $39.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.