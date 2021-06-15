Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,048. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$21.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.43.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$165.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.53 million. Analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
