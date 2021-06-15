Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,048. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$21.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.43.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$165.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.53 million. Analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.