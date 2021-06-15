Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE:NEO traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.79. 68,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.82 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.65. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$21.68.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

