Needham & Company LLC Boosts OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $77.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.57.

KIDS stock opened at $63.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $64.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,909 shares of company stock worth $740,901 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 878,916 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,236,000 after acquiring an additional 110,290 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,528 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

