Navellier & Associates Inc Takes Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.76. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $970.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.