Navellier & Associates Inc Takes $204,000 Position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.25% of Issuer Direct as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ISDR opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 million. Analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

