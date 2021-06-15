Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 1,112 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

