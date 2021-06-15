Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in SunOpta by 1,580.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 431,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 405,853 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 1,568.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 256,812 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKL stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.04.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $136,182.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $109,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,504 shares of company stock worth $2,442,128 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

