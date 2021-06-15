Navellier & Associates Inc Has $373,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 12.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

