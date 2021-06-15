Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.01

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 3230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -142.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Natura &Co by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Natura &Co by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.