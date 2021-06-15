Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.01

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 3230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -142.94 and a beta of 2.37.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
