NativeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 124.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 190.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $4.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00036930 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00223650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034536 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

