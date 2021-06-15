National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 2,381.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.