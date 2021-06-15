MVL Price Hits $0.0136 on Major Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. MVL has a market capitalization of $175.07 million and approximately $35,468.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MVL has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00062591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.73 or 0.00784077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00084932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.10 or 0.07870356 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,910,404,276 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars.

