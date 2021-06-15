Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

MURGY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 37,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.01.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

