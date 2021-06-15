Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $211.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $213.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

