Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.62. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

