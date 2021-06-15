Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Short Interest Update

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the May 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOTN. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOTN opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Motion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

