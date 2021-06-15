Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Tesla stock opened at $617.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.04 billion, a PE ratio of 617.69, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.70 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

