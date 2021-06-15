Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after buying an additional 1,707,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,077,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,660,000 after buying an additional 514,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

