Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $475.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.47. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.41 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

