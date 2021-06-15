Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.67.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

