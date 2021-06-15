Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 738 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $4,406,000. WBI Investments raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 156.7% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 20,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,461,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,724,000 after purchasing an additional 62,720 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 224,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective (up previously from $313.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.35.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock opened at $285.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.97. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

