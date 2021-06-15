Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 4,409 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.