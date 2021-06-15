MoonTools Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, MoonTools has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTools coin can now be bought for approximately $37.05 or 0.00092713 BTC on major exchanges. MoonTools has a market cap of $1.02 million and $21,912.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00149929 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00181267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00978937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,143.44 or 1.00464507 BTC.

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

