MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.430–0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.380–1.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.63. 25,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,092. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.87.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $3,267,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,807 shares of company stock valued at $109,657,287. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

