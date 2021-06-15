Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.88.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $207.41 on Friday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 165.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.12.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $173,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,114,955 shares of company stock worth $278,945,166. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.