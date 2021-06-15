Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $891,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $918,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $911,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $5.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,765,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,723. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.12. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

