Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,631 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $150.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.81.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

