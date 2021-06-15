Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 60,140 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $15,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

