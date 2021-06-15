Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 391,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

